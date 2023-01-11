Elaine G. LeFevre, age 88 of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Calvary Homes. Born in Auburn, PA, she was the daughter of the late Milford G. and Grace Hand LeFevre.
Elaine was a member of Ross Street United Methodist Church in Lancaster where she sang in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She worked as a secretary for El Capitan Coffee and General Cigar and retired as an office clerk for Lancaster Building Supply in 1999 after 32 years.
In her free time, Elaine loved making things from greeting cards and all sorts of other crafts, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, going on trips to Cape May, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is a sister; Yvonne Steinmetz of Lancaster, 8 nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother; George R. LeFevre of Georgetown. The family would like to thank the staff at Calvary Homes for their wonderful care of Elaine.
A funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Monday, January 16th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Reverends Roseann Goldberg-Taylor and Fran Keller will be officiating. Interment will be in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elaine's honor to the Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. shiveryfuneralhome.com