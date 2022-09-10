Elaine E. Williams, 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born in Dillon, South Carolina, one of thirteen children, to the late John Paul and Sadie (Thompson) Williams.
Elaine moved to Lancaster in her early 20's and raised her four children here. She was a dedicated homemaker, and an excellent cook. Her famous dishes were collard greens, bacon, and potato salad. She attended Ray's Temple Church of God in Christ. Elaine adored her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Donissa Williams, son, Anthony S. Williams, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Williams, and daughter, Rosemary Williams.
Relatives and friends are invited to Elaine's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
