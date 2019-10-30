Elaine E. Lewandowski, 59, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at home.
She was born in Philadelphia to Charles Caudill, Sr. and the late Elaine E. (Tasch) Caudill and was the wife of John M. Lewandowski, Sr. with whom she celebrated 40 years of marriage on June 30th.
Elaine attended the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in New Holland. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching home improvement channels.
She was employed with Bollman Hat Co. and Henry Schein Co.
In addition to her father, Elaine is survived by mother-in-law, Audrey Lewandowski, son, John M. Lewandowski, Jr.; daughter, Amanda Lewandowski; grandsons, Ethan and Mathew Lewandowski; brother, Charles Caudill, Jr., sisters, Elizabeth "Sherry" Derr and Linda Caudill.
In addition to her mother, Elaine was preceded in death by brother, Edward Caudill.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 280 Granite Run Dr., #180, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Western Berks Ambulance Assoc., 2506 Belmont Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.