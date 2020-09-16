Elaine C. Shenk, 70, of Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, died at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of Edgar K. Shenk, and they were married for 52 years on August 24th. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Martha A. Flora Kirsch, and step daughter of the late Nora Dishong Kirsch.
She was a 1967 graduate of McCaskey High School and worked in accounting at Woodstream in Lititz until 1974. She enjoyed being a stay at home Mom which allowed her to attend her family's activities. She was a Den Mother for the Girls and Boys Scouts. She collected antiques, dishes, frogs, americana, snowbabies, and she enjoyed music, dancing, and holidays. She loved going to the family cabin and enjoyed nature, bird watching, camping, and hiking.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, Edgar J., husband of Heather M. Shenk, Lancaster and Stephanie, wife of Eric L Hockensmith, Manchester, PA, a sister, Carol J., wife of Richard W. Hohman and a brother, Edward J. Kirsch, Jr., husband of Sallie, both of Lancaster, PA; two grandchildren, Abigail and Emma Hockensmith.
Due to COVID restrictions, a Private Funeral Service will be at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. Kenn Creitz officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at The Groff's Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
