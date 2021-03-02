Elaine Ann Howell, 81 of Strasburg, PA, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at Lancaster General Hospital.
Elaine was happiest in life being surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed barbeques in her backyard, swimming in the pool and cherished our family traditions, especially our Christmas Eve party.
She was loved immensely by all who knew her and the memory of her will continue to inspire her family for generations to come.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Howell and her children John Howell, Jr. (Gretel), Linda Bracken (Terry), Geraldine Strubel (Carl), Darlene Tate, Brenda Howell-Yeager (Chuck), Denise Camacho (Sean), Louis Howell (Nenita), Kathleen Howell, Patrice Nazarian (Jason). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a great-grandson due in June.
She is preceded in death by her mother Anna Mae Greth, her father John Morris, her step-father John Greth and her brother Fred Morris.
There are no public services scheduled. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283
