Elaina M. Smith

Elaina Marie Smith was born May 24, 2010 in Lancaster, PA to parents Tiffany Landis and Dwayne Smith. Elaina was a light to all who knew and loved her, and her joy and kindness impacted everyone she met. Her curious spirit, love of life, sparkling personality, beaming smile, and infectious laugh could bring light to the darkest room.
Elaina was an avid lover of animals and enjoyed exploring new foods and places with her family. She was an exceptional student who made sure to spread kindness and positivity to her teachers and classmates, and showed her selfless character in the ways she recognized and responded to the human needs around her. In her free time, you could find Elaina being the best big sister playing with her siblings or snuggling up to watch her favorite National Geographic shows. In her 12 short years, Elaina Marie experienced a life full of love, laughter, experiences and happiness which will be remembered by all who loved her.
Elaina is survived by her parents, Tiffany and Dwayne; her stepmother Crystal; her siblings Johnathan, Cameron, Desiree, Aleena, and Chloe; her grandparents Rev. Dr. John and Claudia Smith, Ralph Landis, and Claudine Rowley; her great grandparents Larry and Brenda Raihl, Hazel Brown, and Geraldine Landis; her aunts Sheriece Smith, Katie Smith, Alicia Rowley, and Miranda Rowley; her uncles Gavin Smith and Ian Rowley; and her cousins Brianna, Selah, Alivia, Annalee, and Adalyn.
Elaina is preceded in death by her great grandparents Robert and Lena Smith, and Herman Brown.
All are welcome to attend her Celebration of Life scheduled to take place at Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lampeter, PA 17537 on February 25, 2023 at 1 PM. The family asks that all in attendance wear bright colors to honor Elaina's vibrant personality. In lieu of flowers the family asks that all donations, letters, and/or words of support be sent to 1390 Columbia Ave., Suite 119, Lancaster, PA 17603. Any checks can be sent to the address above, made payable to Dwayne Smith with "Elaina Smith's Memorial Fund" in the memo line. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com