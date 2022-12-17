Eileen Zug Bugosh, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at West Shore Hospital. She was born July 15, 1946, in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Elwood and Betty (McCreery) Zug.
She was a graduate of Warwick High School in Lititz, PA and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she was especially proud of her sisterhood in Alpha Phi. Eileen spent most of her career as an elementary school teacher in the Mechanicsburg Area School District. Her “job” in retirement was to fulfill a busy social calendar with her many close friends and family. She loved to travel and she was always prepared to share a story of a trip to Europe, Hilton Head Island or Australia, among other destinations. Eileen worshiped at the Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church.
Eileen is survived by her son, Andrew Bugosh and wife Traci of Royersford; companion Thomas Shamrock; two brothers, James Zug and wife Joyce of Forest, VA and David Zug and wife Claudia of Manheim; numerous nephews, a niece and their beautiful families.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. There will be a visitation held from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will take place privately at the Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the Mechanicsburg educational community at www.wildcatfoundation.org/donate/donate-now/.
To sign the guest book please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com