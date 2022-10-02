Eileen Y. Reimel, 60, of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on September 19, 2022.
She was the wife of Anthony Reimel. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Florence Blumenshine McGeehan.
Eileen had a passion for working with and advocating for special needs children. She was a Personal Care Assistant since 2015 at the Manheim Central Middle School, and had previously worked at the IU 13, and was the Center Director for the Head Start program in Manheim.
Eileen was a member of St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Folk Group.
She loved her dogs, enjoyed train watching, traveling with her family, and time at the shore in Ocean City, MD.
In addition to her husband, Tony, she is survived by her sister, Karen married to Jack Green of Mountville and her in-laws: Miriam Reimel married to Jack Sirott, Ann married to Joe Myers, and Gerry married to Nancy Reimel.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10-11AM at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Eileen's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com