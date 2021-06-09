Eileen W. Hall, formerly of Stevens, passed away peacefully in the early morning of her 83rd birthday, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Ephrata Manor. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Franklin E. & Aimee (Woolley) Hall.
Eileen was a graduate of Abington Sr. High School, class of 1956. For many years she worked as a secretary for Jefferson Hospital then continued her clerical role at the First Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia where she has been a long-time member. Eileen enjoyed reading and taking walks. She moved to Lancaster County to be closer to her family and was a former resident of the Colonial Lodge. Eileen loved her extended family and had special relationships with her many cousins. Eileen treasured a simple way of life and loved visits with her family.
Eileen is survived by numerous loving cousins.
A viewing will be held on Fri., June 11th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the First Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, 201 S 21st St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.goodfuneral.com