Eileen R. Floyd, 76, of Lititz, passed away at home on Monday, February 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Donald W. and Dorothy I. Yeager Abramson. Eileen retired as a mail clerk for the Manheim Auto Auction. A 1963 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she was a member of Lititz VFW Post 1463 Auxiliary, Ephrata AM-Vets and the Lancaster American Legion Post 34. Eileen was a car enthusiast and enjoyed riding horses.
Surviving are two daughters: Angela Frechette of Manheim, Pamela Herr of Lancaster, a son, Sean Herr of Palmyra; two grandchildren: Jennifer Holton of Millersville, Brandon Stoudt of Lancaster; three great-grandchildren: Brady and Bret Heisey, Melody Stoudt and a sister, Alice Housman, Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eileen's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 4:00 PM until the time of service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
