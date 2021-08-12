Eileen R. Brandt, 71, of Rothsville, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at home.
She was born in Lancaster to Frances (Groff) Grube and the late M. Wilbur Grube. She was the wife of the late Leo B. Brandt who passed away in 2005.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Denver.
Eileen owned Chimney Corner Restaurant and was a travel agent for many years. More recently she was a sales associate for German Trading Post, Denver. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading and traveling. She was also active with Relay for Life.
In addition to her mother, Eileen is survived by two daughters, Angie, wife of Bryan Woolf of Lititz, Aimee, wife of Auston Hevener of Lititz; three grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Road, Denver. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM, at the church, with Pastor Keith Sweitzer officiating. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lancaster Cancer Center for the kindness and love Eileen received while in their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to her Relay For Life team: Misfit Bankers. Please send checks, payable to American Cancer Society, to Relay For Life, 111 Noble Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
