Eileen (O’Rourke) Kuhn, 96, joyfully moved from Calvary Fellowship Homes to join her Beloved Savior in Heaven on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Early in 1925 her feet landed on planet earth in Glenside, PA as the daughter of Francis and Evelyn O’Rourke, third of four children. Her three brothers, Donald, Roger, and Kenneth predeceased her.
During WWII following high school in Maryland, Eileen entered the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps receiving her RN in 1946 and then prepared for mission work at Moody Bible Institute. During home assignments she completed her formal education at Wheaton College (1971-BA, 1976-MA). Her informal education was lifelong.
John B. Kuhn from Manheim, PA and Eileen met in Thailand and were married in 1958. John died seven and a half years later. His children Kathryn and Daniel were a treasured legacy. Kathryn Rulison went to Heaven in 2000, and Dan retired in Colorado. Four grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren have given fresh scope for both love and prayers.
The next 44 years Eileen worked among minority groups in Thailand, Laos and Hong Kong with the OMFI Fellowship. After John’s death, she enjoyed investing in student lives at Singapore Bible College and in conference work in S.E Asian countries.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. To view the livestream of the service please visit www.calvarychurch.org/more/event-live-stream.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to OMFI, 10 West Dry Creek Circle, Littleton, CO 80120, or Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
