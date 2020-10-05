Eileen N. Mellinger, age 85 of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Calvary Homes on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ira L. Mellinger, who passed away on September 6, 2006. Eileen was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Earl and Edith Witmer Martin. She was a member of the Faith Church, Lancaster, where she was a member of the choir and taught Bible school. Eileen enjoyed working as a Red Cross Volunteer at the former Community Hospital of Lancaster for many years. She enjoyed sharing stories of her service and interactions with patients and fellow volunteers. In addition to volunteering, Eileen worked as a legal secretary and in various roles in retail. She was always the sweetest and dearest lady, with her ready smile and kind heart for all.
Surviving are 2 children: Gail L. wife of Andrew R. Pontz of Akron, Barry L. husband of Elizabeth A. Cruver Mellinger of Lancaster, 4 grandchildren: Abigail Baldwin, Brandon Pontz, Megan Nolt, Molly Mellinger, 6 great-grandchildren: Willow Pontz, Weston, Jackson, and Elliana Nolt, Malaina and Mikaela Mellinger, brother Gary husband of Elsa Martin of Mountville. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Gladys Mahar, Evelyn Snyder, and Frances Martin.
A private family graveside service will take place at the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
