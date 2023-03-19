Eileen Mayan Jester, 69, of West Lampeter Township, PA, passed away late Thursday evening, March 2, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Danville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Mayan and Frances Mayan (Reilly) Cesarano.
After graduating from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, DE, Eileen went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware. She was married in 1982 and was employed as a secretary prior to dedicating her time to raising her two sons, her absolute pride and joy, in Lancaster, PA. Later in life she returned to professional work as a paraprofessional educator at Fritz Elementary School. She loved children and teaching and very much enjoyed being in the classroom. Known to her family as a fantastic cook, Eileen also greatly enjoyed nature, especially hikes at Mount Rainer in Washington, and visits to Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania.
Left to cherish her memory: her son, Paul W. Jester and his wife Jaclyn; grandson, Cole Jester and Cole's mother Katey Kincaid; her former husband, Michael Jester; and her sisters, Carol Berdinka and her husband Mitch; Patricia Schwalm and her husband John; and Mary Ann Manley and her husband Jack. She is predeceased by her son, Adam Jester.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934, where the family will receive guests starting at 2:00 PM. pippinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to alovingcarecatrescue.org for their support of Eileen's cat Murphy. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com