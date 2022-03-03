Eileen Marie Haldeman, 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Earl E. Haldeman and Margaret K. (Haines) Haldeman. She was married to her wife, Donna Lynn Hartman for 53 years.
Eileen graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1966, where she played clarinet in the band and was a Billiette. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Millersville University and taught Kindergarten through 1st grade in Penn Manor School District for 29 years. After retiring, she spent 10 years volunteering, alongside her dogs Shae and Cassidy, visiting local nursing homes and 10 years at Women's & Babies Hospital. She attended Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard for 49 years and played handbells. Over the years, Eileen enjoyed trips to Nebraska, New England, and Florida to visit Disney World and California to visit Disney Land. She was an avid Disney and Mickey Mouse fan. Eileen loved going to New York City to see Broadway shows, her favorite was West Side Story. She also enjoyed doing adult coloring books.
In addition to her wife, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Gremer (Dennis), brother-in-law, Carl Hartman, three nephews, one niece, one great-nephew, and two great-nieces.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA with Rev. Mark Russell officiating. Masks are required. Interment in the Memorial Garden will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Music Ministry at Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard.
