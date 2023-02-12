Eileen M. McGrew, 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Homestead Village. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Helen R. (Callahan) Smith.
Eileen graduated from Williamsport High School. She married James B. McGrew on May 30, 1961, and the two shared many wonderful years together until his passing in 2008. Eileen worked for LL Sterns & Sons in Williamsport, and after moving to Lancaster, opened a daycare center in her home for over 30 years. She was affectionately called "Missy Grew" by the kids.
She enjoyed collecting teddy bears, cabbage patch dolls, Michter's decanters, and furniture to decorate her home. She loved going to garage sales and hunting for a bargain. Along with her husband, she went camping in Maine and took RV trips to Nashville, TN, and Branson, MO to attend concerts. She adored her many dogs.
Eileen is survived by her children, Laurie Mellinger, of Lancaster, Kelly Pruitt (Brian) of Garland, TX, Nancy Murphy (Tom) of East Petersburg, and Shawn McGrew, grandchildren, Beth, Sarah, Dagen, Callie, Alex, Chase, Fox, Joe, and Todd, 5 great-grandchildren, and brother, William Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to Eileen's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134.
Please visit Eileen's Memorial Page at: