Eileen M. "Leenie" Charles, 74, of Leola, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July, 26, 2022 after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Levi H. "Lee" Charles. They were married 53 years last December. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Esther Groff Weaver.
Eileen was a Licensed Practical Nurse and spent most of her nursing career in the office of Dr. John Rutt, Gordonville. She was an active member of the Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola where she filled many volunteer roles including teaching Sunday school, VBS and decorating the church. She was a 27 year breast cancer survivor.
Leenie enjoyed trips to Tioga County to her family cabin, book club with friends, decorating her home and helping others decorate theirs. Together with Lee they enjoyed couples motorcycle trips, square dancing, and traveling with friends. She enjoyed playing tennis and trips to the beach with her sisters. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow.
She will be lovingly missed by: two daughters, Julie married to Preston Nelson, Quarryville, Jill married to Jeffrey Stoltzfoos, Lancaster; seven grandchildren, Levi, Hailey and Bella Ann Nelson, Clare, Grace, Annabelle and Friedrich Stoltzfoos; siblings, Barbara married to Marlin Hershey, Lititz, Brenda married to Kenneth Covelens, Lancaster, Fred married to Linda Weaver, Birmingham, AL, Carol married to Donovan Oberholtzer, Lititz, Nancy married to Lynn Roth, Lancaster, Keith married to Jennefer Weaver, Harrisonburg, VA, D. Michael married to Amy Weaver, Dillsburg and numerous extended family members.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Rd., Leola with viewings there Friday, 68 p.m. and Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Interment: Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery, Leola.
In lieu of flowers, Eileen wishes to direct gifts to three extended family members with long term medical needs. Please make checks payable to and distributed by Levi Charles, 363 Hilltop Dr., Leola, PA 17540. For more information, please visit: Furman's Leola