Eileen M. Clark, 69, of West Grove, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman M. and Evelyn M. Hull.
She graduated from Penn Manor High School, Millersville, PA, Class of 1972 and worked for Armstrong World Industries retiring in 2010 after 38 years of service. Eileen attended Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
She was the youngest of two surviving sisters, Evelyn H. Stark, Millersville, PA and Shirley H. Laughman, Hellam, PA.
Please omit flowers. You may make a contribution to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association or to Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Eileen's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »