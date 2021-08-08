Eileen M. Cargill, 96, of Keystone Villa, Ephrata and formerly of Manheim Township, Oxford and Parkesburg, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020.
All are invited to attend Eileen's Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. The family will receive friends from 10AM-11AM prior to the service. Interment will be private at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
