Eileen M. Cargill

Eileen M. Cargill

Eileen M. Cargill, 96, of Keystone Villa, Ephrata and formerly of Manheim Township, Oxford and Parkesburg, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020.

All are invited to attend Eileen's Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. The family will receive friends from 10AM-11AM prior to the service. Interment will be private at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Eileen Cargill
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter