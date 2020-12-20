Eileen M. Cargill, 96, of Keystone Villa, Ephrata and formerly of Manheim Township, Oxford and Parkesburg, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020. Born in Akron, OH, and raised in Stow, OH., she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Beatrice (Spangler) McGrail.
During WWII Eileen worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., in the production of the famous Vought Corsair fighter aircraft. This is where she met the young Navy Lieutenant Louis Cargill, who was in charge of inspecting the aircraft production process. Lt. Cargill was smitten with Eileen McGrail at first sight.
Eileen married her handsome Lieutenant in 1942 and the couple moved to the Philadelphia area. Eileen and Louis raised four children with gentle and patient hands. Eileen's first three children were rambunctious boys, born about a year apart, so love and patience were definitely invaluable traits for her to have. Finally, with her fourth child, Eileen was rewarded with the daughter she always wanted. Active and involved, Eileen was a regular at PTA meetings, served as a Cub Scout den mother, and chauffeured her kids to sports practices, music and riding lessons. Eileen was a gifted chef and wonderful hostess and loved to throw elegant dinner parties. These were preceded by a cocktail hour where Eileen would enjoy her gin martinis (straight up with two olives). Eileen also enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, gardening in her rose and vegetable gardens, and playing the stock market (and she was a fair hand at that). She especially loved spending time with her family.
When the children were grown, Eileen worked as a real estate agent for several years. After Louis died in 2000, Eileen sought ways to continue to serve others. She was a talented piano and accordion player and her love of music led her to volunteer as an usher at the Fulton Opera House. She used her caretaking skills to volunteer at LGH as a Red Cross Gray Lady and for Lancaster Hospice and Community Care, where she earned accolades for her dedication and compassion for others. She earned an award from LHCC for giving more than 1000 hours in service to those needing end-of-life care. Eileen's kindness and generosity of spirit endeared her to all who had the good fortune to know her. All of Eileen's children and grandchildren know that we couldn't have had a more wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. We were lucky to have had her in our lives.
Eileen is survived by three sons, C. Scott Cargill, husband of Patricia of Niceville, FL.; Robert L. ‘Buck' Cargill, husband of Marilyn, of Trinidad, CA.; Kerry B. Cargill, husband of Jana, of West Chester, PA.; daughter, Pamela Young, wife of Raymond, of Manheim Township; and a sister Kathryn Lo, wife of Gustav Lo, MD, of Okemos, MI. She is also survived by three grandchildren, John Cargill and wife Jennifer, Amanda Cargill, and James Cargill; five great-grandchildren, Rachel, Luke, & Margaret Cargill, and Colin Bonnington & Cara Bonnington Colibraro; and a great-great-grandson, Miles Colibraro. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Louis H. Cargill; two brothers, Patrick and Stanley McGrail; stepson Col Louis H. Cargill, Jr., MD; grandson, Lon H. Cargill; and granddaughter, Lucy Bonnington.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Keystone Villa for their kindness and compassion during Eileen's time with them.
A future memorial service will be announced in 2021. A graveside service will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Alzheimer's Association: Greater PA Chapter, Lancaster office, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.
