Eileen Louise Sheaffer, 72, of Washington Boro passed away on April 13, 2023. She was born in Columbia to the late Thomas and Alice Kilgore Manley and was a lifelong resident of this area. Eileen was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1968. She then graduated from Millersville University in 1972 and was a special education teacher for twenty-one years before retiring from Phineas Davis Elementary School. Eileen enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Eileen leaves behind her children, Edward, husband of Sarah Sheaffer of Wesley Chapel, FL, Jennifer, wife of James Bennawit of Lancaster; her granddaughter, Emersyn Sheaffer of Lancaster; one brother, Thomas, husband of Carol Manley of York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Sheaffer in 2011.
A graveside service for Eileen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery, 600 Hellam St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. Rev. Mark Kopp will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville