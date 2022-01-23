Eileen L. Reed, 78, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at the UPMC West Shore Hospital. She was born in Hazelton, PA, raised in McAdoo and Lancaster, and attended the Lancaster Catholic High School, where she graduated Class of 1961. For a time, she was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, where she also worked as a day-care assistant. Prior to that, she served as a nursing care assistant at Misericordia Nursing Home in York for over 10 years. Eileen and her husband, Donald, spent many years traveling and living throughout the US, then resided for several years in Florida prior to returning to Mechanicsburg.
Eileen loved to cook and was well known for dishes inspired by her Eastern European heritage and several Lancaster County favorites. A devoted wife and mother, she also loved spending time with her family, including her Bichon Frise, André. She was known by the nickname “Penny” to many family and friends, and to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was “Nanny.”
Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Donald Reed; her sons, Don of Mechanicsburg and Daryl of Hershey; her daughter, Darla Hesselman of Kissimmee, FL; grandchildren, Rachel Yuslum, Christina Dillard, Adam Reed, Alicia Eaves, Sarah Roberts, Katya Brickman, Abby Hesselman, Teagan Reed, Jordan Carlson, McKenzie Reed, and Chase Reed; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Bryce, Bradyn, Sylvia, Ellie, Carter, Ellyson, Grant, Graham, and Josephine; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by André; her daughter, Dawn Barclay; her parents, Stephen and Louise Borchick; and her brother, Stephen Borchick.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Essex House Senior Living Community, Lemoyne. In honor or Eileen, some of dishes of her recipes were prepared for after the service.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
