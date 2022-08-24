Eileen J. Meyle

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Witness Park, Lititz. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday August, 26, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Flowers will be received. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Eileen Meyle
