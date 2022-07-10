Eileen J. McCreary, 81, of Marietta passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born in Harrisburg to the late George and Myrtle Eisenhower. Eileen enjoyed gardening and tending her flowers. She loved dancing and visiting the mountains. She was also a cousin to the late President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eileen adored her family and treasured spending time with them, especially at family picnics.
Eileen leaves behind her husband of twenty-six years Joseph McCreary; six children, Deb Schamber, Constance Long, Sandra Gutshall, Kathleen Blasick, Steven Blasick, and Mark Blasick; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren; a brother, Glenn Eisenhower; her much-beloved dog Hershey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer, Marlin, Victor, and Dennis Eisenhower.
In honor of Eileen's final wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville