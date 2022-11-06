Eileen F. Meckley, 92, of Mount Joy, died peacefully at Pleasant View Retirement Community surrounded by her family, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude (Steinruck) Stone. Eileen was the wife of the late Robert E. "Bob" Meckley who passed away on October 19, 2013.
Eileen is survived by four children, Jeffrey Meckley, husband of Christine of Mount Joy, Barry Meckley, husband of Alice of Millersville, Debra Meckley, wife of Michael Eshleman of Pequea, and Ronald Meckley, husband of Tina of Manheim; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Stone, Jr., Richard Stone, Bernard Stone, Charles Stone; two sisters, Elizabeth Slick and Margaret Pritchett and a grandson, Jeffrey Meckley, Jr.
Eileen worked at Donegal Industries and later retired from AMP, Inc., working in the packaging department. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Mount Joy. Eileen was a special mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially playing games and usually winning.
Services will be private with interment at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com