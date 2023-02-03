Eileen E. Killian, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Luther E. and Jennie P. Killian, for whom she was a faithful caregiver in later years.
She graduated in 1962 from Penn Manor High School, where she was active in all things musical, co-wrote the Alma Mater and lead the Varsity cheerleaders. Eileen's musical life continued at Susquehanna University, where she graduated with honors, lead the S.A.I. chorus, performed on piano and organ, and began composing, especially sacred vocal works.
Always eager to share the gift of music, in the course of her life, she taught in the Penn Manor school system, directed music at Camp Nawakwa, offered programs at Perkins School and injury groups and served as organist/choir director within various denominations, including locally St. Andrew U.C.C., Saint Catherine's, and Bethany Presbyterian., and internationally, with the Sisters of the Good Shepherd in Winnipeg, Canada. She also lent assistance to Gunther Schuller at NEC and toured in the New York production of "1776". Besides music, she was known for her deep faith, warm encouragement, and ever flowing creativity.
Eileen is survived by her brother, Luther "Lou" Killian (Lynne); her sister, Amelia "Amy" Killian; and her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
