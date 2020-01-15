Eileen E. Diem, 89, of New Holland, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Ephrata Manor after a brief illness.
Born in Salisbury Twp., she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Diem) Diem. She was married 72 years on August 21 to Theodore A. Diem.
Eileen worked for over 50 years, retiring in 2002, as a seamstress for New Holland Lingerie. Prior to that she worked at the former Frank Ix Silk Mill in New Holland.
She was a lifelong member of Mt. Airy E.C. Church where she served on the board and with the missionary society. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was a wonderful wife and mother.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Geraldine, married to Curtis Sweigart, Jr. of New Holland, Gregg Diem of Lancaster, and Craig, married to Pamela (Chrobocinski) Diem of Morris; three grandchildren, Kim, Tammy, and Amy; seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Vernon Diem, Romaine Moore, and Velner Diem.
Preceding her in death are three brothers and a sister, Veryl, Glenn, and Aubrey Diem, and Marion Reese.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17 at 10 am at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, with viewing from 9-10 am. Interment will be in the Mt. Airy E.C. Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Mt. Airy E.C. Church, 480 Springville Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com.
A living tribute »