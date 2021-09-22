Eileen D. Wood, 58, of Bainbridge passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of Thomas S. Wood, Jr. with whom she was married 28 years. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Richard D. Flanagan and Margaret Weisser Flanagan.
Eileen attended Shippensburg University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in history and later attended Lebanon Valley College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
Eileen worked as customer service representative for the former Columbia Hospital and most recently Darrenkamps Market in Elizabethtown. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia and also attended, along with her husband, the Encounter Church, Bainbridge. Eileen enjoyed genealogy, crafts, scrapbooking and making custom greeting cards. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband are her children, Ian T. Wood; Rachel M. wife of Kyle Bixler; Kara E. Wood; siblings, Kathy wife of Craig Nissley; Rev. Fr. Michael Flanagan; Shawn husband of Diane Flanagan; Maureen wife of Mike Hilgert and Colleen, wife of Gus Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with her brother Rev. Michael Flanagan, celebrant. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Bainbridge Cemetery. There will be no viewing on Saturday; however, family and friends may view at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's memory to Conoy Coffee Benevolent Fund, PO 86, Bainbridge, PA 17502, would be deeply appreciated.