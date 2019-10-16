Eileen D. Rzecinski (née Sexton), 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home in Marietta, after a valiant battle with a long illness. The oldest child of Martin and Dorothy Sexton, and niece of the late Arthur Quillin, she grew up in NY and resided in Morristown, NJ for 30 years prior to moving to PA. Eileen is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, George J. Rzecinski, her daughter Doreen Pitera and husband Chris, her sister Marion Sforza and husband Frank, and several nieces and nephews.
Eileen was a retiree of Lucent Technologies (formerly AT&T). Eileen was very active in politics, and worked on several political campaigns in Morris County, NJ. She served on the Board of the SMCMUA of NJ from 1993 to 2001 and served as Chairperson from 1996 to 1997. Eileen was appointed to the NJ State Boat Regulation Commission by Gov. Whitman in 1998 and served as liaison to the NJ State Police, a post she was very honored to hold.
Eileen loved the water. In addition to the many cruises that she took with her husband to exotic ports of call, she was active in Houseboating in her younger years. Eileen also cherished the annual vacations that she took with her family to Wildwood, NJ.
A truly kind woman, Eileen will be remembered for her extraordinary generosity and giving spirit. She was an anonymous donor for many individuals in need. She gave her time and money to several, local support groups, such as the Red Hat Society and SHARE of Lancaster.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will take place from 4-6 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, and from 10-11 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019. A Traditional Latin Mass will be offered at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Josephs New Catholic Cemetery overlooking the SHARE grave of her only grandchild, Gabriel Pitera. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory may be offered to SHARE of Lancaster County, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com