Eileen Anderson

Eileen Peters Westfall Anderson, mother, grandmother, cousin, sister, and friend went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020 after an unexpected heart complication. Eileen was always there to help anyone in need. She was a constant caretaker for friends and family, and we were all blessed to have her in our lives. She adored her grandchildren, Haley and David, and loved her children Rusty & Scott (Rosetta DiFilippo), unconditionally. She also cherished Sonya Foltz, whom she raised as her own.
She was born in Lancaster on August 4, 1947 to Harry and Fannie (Peters) Westfall. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anna Huber, Mary Hershey, Robert Westfall and her infant son, Kevin Lee. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Booth and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly, especially her best friend, Shirley Yonce.
Besides taking care of everyone, she also worked hard for 30 years as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and was known lovingly by her co-workers as Grandma. Her last acts on this earth were about taking care of others and showing them they were loved. She was truly a wonderful and selfless woman.
At Eileen's request there will be no funeral services. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please check back periodically for an update on the service.
