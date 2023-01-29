Efren C. Magtagnob, Sr. Apr. 2, 1942 - Jan. 20, 2023

Efren C. Magtagnob Sr, 80, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Virac, Catanduanes, Philippines, died on Friday, January 20, 2023 surrounded by his family here in Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife, Tita (Bolano) Magtagnob and 4 sons, Christopher, husband of Helen, John Cesar, husband of Brenda, Efren, Jr., husband of Maradel, of the Philippines, and Dr. Efrem, husband of Damon Myers, of Lancaster, as well as 8 grandchildren, Nicole, Allen, Patrice, Sophia, Jan Endre, Ethan, Miggy and Evan of the Philippines.
Efren was the only boy of 6 siblings, having 5 sisters. His career was at sea as a Ship's Captain. He and Tita married nearly 50 years ago. He was a devoted husband and father, and his absence will be felt profoundly by all who knew him.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 followed by private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Efren's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com