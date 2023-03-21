Effie M. "Snook" Hufford, 72, of East Earl, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital with her family by her side. She was married 12 years to James Hufford. Her first husband George H. McGinnis died in 1972. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Esther Boley Parmer.
Snook retired from Zausners-Savencia in New Holland where she had worked for 38 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Haus and Yahtzee, bird watching, her favorite bird was the cardinal, and working in her flower beds. She honored our Native American Heritage and filled her home with knick knacks and artifacts. She loved going to Pow Wows with her daughters, Tammy and Betty.
Surviving besides her husband are three children, Tammy Williams of New Holland, George "Butch" husband of Tara McGinnis of Reading, and Betty McGinnis of Reinholds; six step children, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Florence Ann: wife of David Mountz of Birdsboro, and Laura Hufford companion of Sam Marshall of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Parmer and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Grain.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 10:00 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment in the Bridgeville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
A living tribute »