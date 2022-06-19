Edythe M. "Peg" Cwienk, 91, of Bart Twp., entered into rest on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ida (Paulus) MacMoran. She was the wife of the late William H. Smith and the late Frank Cwienk, Jr.
Peg was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Quarryville and was active in the community as a volunteer for Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, New Hope Community Closet and the Quarryville Library. She also enjoyed reading and singing with various choirs throughout her life.
Peg is survived by two children: Deborah C. Conolly of Hatfield; Douglas, husband of Eileen Cwienk of Bart Twp; and a sister, Jeanne Gehring. She also had 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Conolly and 2 sisters.
A Memorial Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
