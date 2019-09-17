Edwin Z. Shirk, 82, of 794 Gristmill Rd., Ephrata, entered into rest on Monday, September 16, 2019 peacefully at home.
Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph and Martha (Zimmerman) Shirk.
He married Martha W. (Horning) Shirk, who survives. Five sons and four daughters were born to this union: Titus married to Ellen Shirk, Dundee, NY, Luke married to Naomi Shirk, Dundee, NY, J. Edwin married to Marian Shirk, Ephrata, Alvin married to Lois Shirk, Dundee, NY, Mahlon married to Annetta Shirk, New Holland, Mildred married to Elam W. Hoover, Dundee, NY, Lucy Mae married to Samuel S. Zimmerman, Penn Yan, NY, Frances married to Isaac S. Zimmerman, Dundee, NY, and Martha Ann Shirk, Ephrata, 51 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Esther married to Ivan Hoover, Narvon.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Linda Z. Shirk, six brothers: Menno Z., Paul Z., Israel Z., Elam Z., Aaron Z., and Joseph Z. Shirk and a sister Suzanna Z. Zimmerman.
Edwin was a retired farmer and had also been ordained as a Deacon first and then as a Minister in the Groffdale Mennonite Conference.
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. at his late home with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at his late home on Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.