Edwin Z. Horning, 88, of Ephrata, formerly on Meadow Valley Road, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Lincoln Christian Home.
He was born in Brecknock Township to the late Banks and Anna (Zimmerman) Horning and was the husband of Etta S. (Weaver) Horning.
He was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church.
Edwin was a farmer before owning and operating Edwin Horning and Sons Farm Machinery.
In addition to his wife, Edwin is survived by four children, Raymond W., husband of Janice (Hurst) Horning of Akron, Lester W., husband of Rose Ann (Sensenig) Horning of Ephrata, Edwin, Jr., husband of Nancy (Sensenig) Horning of Ephrata, Arlene W., wife of John M. Hurst of Lititz; 18 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Michael Z. Horning of Richland, Moses Z. (Edna) Horning of East Earl, Henry Z. (Ruth) Horning of Lititz, Luke Z. (Maryann) Horning of Newmanstown and three sisters, Katie Hoover of Leola, Verna (John) Martin of Denver, Alta (Willis) Martin of Lebanon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Amos Z. Horning and a sister, Anna Musser.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, 9:30 AM at the church with Bishop Quentin Wenger and Ministers Ray Martin and Gary Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
