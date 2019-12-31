Edwin Rivera, 75, of Laura Court, Quarryville, PA died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Conestoga View, Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of the late Dawn F. Shabach Rivera. Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Manuel and Rosa Ayala Rivera.
Edwin was employed in the mushroom industry. He was an avid Eagles football fan.
Surviving him are 4 children, Leigh (Larry) Woods of North East, MD, Margarita Rivera of Reading, Joseph (Rosie) Shabach Rivera of Elizabethtown, Edwin Rivera of Quarryville; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carlos Rivera.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
