Edwin Rivera

Edwin Rivera

Edwin Rivera, 75, of Laura Court, Quarryville, PA died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Conestoga View, Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of the late Dawn F. Shabach Rivera. Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Manuel and Rosa Ayala Rivera.

Edwin was employed in the mushroom industry. He was an avid Eagles football fan.

Surviving him are 4 children, Leigh (Larry) Woods of North East, MD, Margarita Rivera of Reading, Joseph (Rosie) Shabach Rivera of Elizabethtown, Edwin Rivera of Quarryville; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carlos Rivera.

Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.

Send flowers to the family of Edwin Rivera
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Jan 3
Viewing
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
144 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edwin's Viewing begins.
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
144 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edwin's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services

144 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
717-786-3272
www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net

Sign up for our newsletter