Edwin Paul Brainerd, 83, from East Petersburg, passed away April 14, 2021, at Hospice Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. He was born March 12, 1938, in Milan, IN, to the late Paul and Joy (Hamilton) Brainerd. He married Katherine Mae Hiestand in 1963. On August 10, they would have been married 58 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister, Shirley
Ed is originally from Peoria, IL. He graduated from Prairie Bible Institute in 1961, where he met his wife, Kathy--her red knee-length stockings caught his attention. He earned his Bachelors from Greenville College in 1962 and a Masters in New Testament from Wheaton Graduate School in 1969. He was ordained in Peoria, IL, in 1967; The Brainerds were missionaries in the Dominican Republic with West Indies Missions from 1971-1976. He was the Central Pa Area Director for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship from 1978 -1986 after which he was interim pastor at Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church and Westgate Baptist Church.
Ed was a biblical scholar, a devoted husband, playful father, grandfather, a school bus driver, Sunday school teacher, pastor and missionary, proofreader, and IT guy. He was known for his talent, wit, and humor. Ed was a performer, a musician, and a lyricist. He sang, directed choirs, played the trumpet and baritone; Ed wrote songs, sermons, plays, and musicals. His musical, Would You Believe an Angel? was published in 1992. He traveled in Europe with A Song for the Nations Choir and sang with the Franconia-Lancaster Choral Singers. He acted in local community theater and was a member of Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine; their two daughters, Angela (Centreville, VA); married Frank Mitolo Jr, Valari (Mosier, OR); and four grandchildren: Leo, Isabel, Dominic, and Sofia Mitolo. He is also survived by his sister and his favorite musical collaborator, Charlene Conklin, and his brother and best friend, Dr. Gary Brainerd.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. To send a condolence, please visit Ed's Memorial Page at www.cremationpa.com
