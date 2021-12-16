Edwin P. Frankhouser, Jr., 95, of New Holland, died peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Garden Spot Village. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Musselman) Frankhouser on April 8. They were married for 73 years. Born in Kleinfeltersville, he was the son of the late Edwin P. and Florence (Shirk) Frankhouser.
He graduated in 1950 from F & M College and was an industrial engineer for the former Sperry New Holland (now CNH) for 33 years, retiring in 1983. He served in the Naval Air Corps during World War II in the 78th Battalion.
Edwin was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland. An avid fisherman and hunter, he was a former member of Spring Garden Hunting Club and Speedwell Hunting and Fishing Club. He also enjoyed golfing, traveling, and attending public auctions. He was known for his woodcarving abilities, especially the over 1,000 songbirds that he created. He and Mary Ann also opened their home to foster children.
Surviving are three children: Suzanne Seltzer, West Chester, Christine married to Robert Quinlivan, New Holland and Brian married to Ruth (Huddleson) Frankhouser, New Holland, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dr. Joseph Seltzer and two brothers, Robert and Richard Frankhouser.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care Edwin received while residing in Wintergarden at Garden Spot Village.
A memorial service will be held in the Garden Spot Village Chapel on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557 or Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
