Edwin John Lapp, 66, passed away due to complications from diabetes, at his home in Lancaster, on March 19, 2021. Born to Christian K. and Naomi F. Lapp, on May 4, 1954, in Lancaster County, PA, Ed was married to Ann Stoltzfus Lapp, Lancaster, on May 11, 1974. He grew up in Lancaster County and attended Linville Hill School and graduated from Christ for the Nations Bible School in 1979. He attended Lancaster County Bible Church.
Semi-retired, Ed operated a trailer-hauling business part time. Throughout his career, he owned and operated a drywall business in Lancaster and a shed-building business in Dallas, Texas. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and he enjoyed riding Harleys with his friends. He also liked the outdoors, hunting, boating, and traveling, and he was known for his ability to build or fix anything. Ed had an understated sense of humor with a twinkle in his eye. He was an exceptionally hard worker and would unquestionably lend a hand to a friend when needed.
Surviving besides his wife are four children: Charles G. Lapp, husband of Rosa S. Smucker Lapp, Lancaster; Dwayne A. Lapp, husband of Tina S. Redcay Lapp, Strasburg; Raquel A. Lapp, Lancaster; and Quentin J. Lapp, married to Ashley E. Commings Lapp, Lancaster; as well as 10 grandchildren and four of his siblings: Alvin Lapp, husband of Sue Martin Lapp, California; Ruth Smoker, Willow Street, PA; Tom Lapp, husband of Iva Kauffman Lapp, Gap, PA; and Susan Lapp, Lancaster. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Ben Lapp, Gap, PA; Rachel Sellers, Paradise, PA; and Anna Mary Stoltzfus, Kinzers, PA.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11am, at Ridgeview Mennonite Church with Pastor Merrill Smucker officiating. There will be a greeting time with family prior, from 9 to 11am. The family extends gratitude to all the family and friends who have shared thoughts, prayers, and countless acts of kindness over the past few days.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lancaster chapter of the American Diabetes Association (1-800-DIABETES). Donate at: www.diabetes.org/donate. shiveryfuneralhome.com