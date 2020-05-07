Edwin J. "Ed" Pruitt

Edwin John "Ed" Pruitt born April 12, 1938, currently of Quarryville, formerly of Palm Beach County, FL and Potter County, PA, passed away May 3, 2020, at Quarryville Presbyterian Nursing Home. Born in Oak Park, IL, he was the son of the late Robert Dale and Genevieve (DeVarney) Pruitt.
Ed had many interest in his 82 years. He owned and operated one of the largest bicycle and fitness stores in the Southeast. Pruitt's Cyclery was a mainstay in the Palm Beach County community for over 20 years. Ed's generosity through Pruitt's Cyclery offered the youth of Northern Palm Beach County opportunities they would not have had elsewhere through various race teams. The level of customer service and the quality products offered is still remembered today.
Ed was also passionate about trains and railroading. He was a nationally recognized connoisseur within the collector ranks of railroad memorabilia and model trains. He constructed and operated two miniature railroads in South Florida, Potter County Pennsylvania and was a requested consultant to theme parks. He also loved to travel, particularly by rail when enjoying the beauty of America with his wife and family.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 33 years, A. Jeanne Pruitt, his son; Edwin Pruitt husband of Faith; granddaughter, Meagen, her husband John Wall, and Ed's great-grandson, Brantley. Ed will also be missed by his step children, Dawn wife of Gene Snook; Andrew Reinhart husband of Karen, and step grandchildren, Justin and Tori. Ed was pre-deceased by his son, David Pruitt, and his sisters.
Funeral Services will be Live Streamed Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Live Stream link can be found at: https://www.snyderfuneralhome.com/obituary/edwin-john-ed-pruitt/. Interment will be held privately at Forest Home Cemetery, Chicago, IL.
In lieu of flowers it was Ed's desire to have donations made to the Lancaster Humane Society or the Wounded Warrior Project. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
