Edwin Howard Marstellar, 60, of Denver, PA, passed away on June 11, 2021. He was the son of Charlotte Humphrey Marstellar Yeager and the late Howard Edwin Marstellar, and also the late step-father Billy Charles Yeager. He was the loving husband of Lisa Ifft Marstellar for over 35 years. Ed and Lisa married on March 20, 1986, and rededicated their marriage on July 5, 1986.
Ed dedicated his life to education, encouragement, and musical expression. He received his Bachelor's degree from Grove City College, and obtained his Master's degree in Music Education from West Chester University. After teaching music in Galesburg, IL, and Elmira, NY, Ed spent 30 years as a master music educator at East Petersburg Elementary in the Hempfield School District. After retiring from teaching, Ed served as a Registration Specialist for Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
In his work and home life, Ed was always intentional in his actions, and took care of those around him. He loved spending time with family, and playing violin, piano, guitar, and singing, especially with his children. He enjoyed spending time in nature with his grandson, and taking photos of family, landscapes, and flowers. Ed was very faithful to his family and his beliefs, and will be remembered for his kind, gentle, calming, and encouraging presence. His loving and caring spirit will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
In addition to his mother, Charlotte and wife, Lisa, Ed is survived by his two daughters, Olivia Daugherty and Rachel Bartow and their spouses Denny and Matthew; siblings, Rebecca Yeager and Todd Yeager and their spouses Ian and Kylie; in-laws, Harold M. and Margaret Emma Ifft; brother-in-law, Curtis Ifft and wife Anna; grandson, James Daugherty; as well as a beloved niece
and nephews.
A celebration of life service will take place on June 27, 2021, at 2 PM at Lititz United Method Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edwin's name to Declaration House/REAL Life Community Services, 240 Main St., Suite B, Denver, PA 17517, or to the Power Packs Project, 1915 Olde Homestead Ln., Suite 102, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com