Edwin H. Garman, 75 of 247 Bridgeville Road, East Earl, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness.
Born in Caernarvon Twp., he was a son of the late Noah S. and Emma W. (Hoover) Garman. He was married 51 years on Feb. 22 to Esther R. (Zimmerman) Garman.
Edwin was a dairy farmer and a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are seven children, Lamar, married to Alice (Martin) Garman of Willard, OH, Curvin, married to Mary (Ringler) Garman of Penn Yan, NY, Alson, married to Lois (Sensenig) Garman of Penn Yan, NY, Vernon Garman of East Earl, Bryan, married to Joan (Zimmerman) Garman of East Earl, Glenn, married to Louann (Zimmerman) Garman of Hopkinsville, KY, and Karen, married to Leonard Shirk of Greenwood, WI; 46 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters, Harry, married to Mary Ann (Martin) Garman of Narvon, Allen, married to Miriam (Horst) Garman of Woodbury, Titus, married to Lois (Martin) Garman of Martinsburg, Leroy, married to Janet (Martin) Garman of Martinsburg, Esther, married to Frank Hoover of New Holland, Anna, married to Paul Nolt of Martinsburg, Martha, married to Amos Martin of New Holland, Mary, married to Irvin Horst of East Earl, and Erma, married to Harold Martin of Greenwich, OH; a sister-in-law, Suetta (Nolt) Garman of Martinsburg; and a brother-in-law, Noah, married to Emma Mae Newswanger of Stanley, WI.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Paul Garman; and a sister, Ella Newswanger.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24 at 9 am at the late home with further services at 9:30 am at Churchtown Mennonite Church with the Bishop Elam Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the late home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
