Edwin G. "Tex" Erb, Jr., 93, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Brethren Village. He was born in Ephrata to the late Edwin G. Erb, Sr. and Anna (Gruber) Erb and was the husband of the late Dorothy (Zimmerman) Erb who passed away in 2018.
He was a member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren. Pop was co-captain of the Ephrata High School football team in 1946 when they won the championship. He was a career truck driver; his CB handle was "corn popper." After his retirement, he worked on a horse farm where he developed a special relationship with a pony named Poky. He was active in Transport for Christ and he would spread the gospel whenever he could. Pop enjoyed car shows, lighthouses, working in his yard and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Edwin is survived by two daughters, Judith, wife of Earl Redcay, Deborah Hartl, both of Ephrata; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lefever and Ruth Ann Erb, both of Brethren Village and a son-in-law Tom, husband of Beatrice Tierney Stradling.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice E. Stradling, brother, Melvin Gruber Erb and two infant brothers, Ralph D. and John M. Erb.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 28, from 10 to 11 AM at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastors Rob Eshelman and Brian Messler officiating. Interment will take place in the Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Edwin's memory may be made to Transport for Christ, PO Box 117, Marietta, PA, 17547-0117.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
