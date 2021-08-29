Edwin G. Moyer III, 70, passed away Tuesday August 17, 2021 in Willow Grove, PA.
He lived most of his life in Terre Hill, PA where he enjoyed woodworking and photography. He was previously married to Regina Moyer.
Ed was born on September 19, 1950 in Ephrata, a son of Patricia (Martin) Moyer and the late Edwin G. Moyer, Jr. He was a graduate of Temple University and worked as a chemical engineer.
He is survived by Patricia Moyer (mother), Gary Moyer (brother) and his wife Kim, Cathy Lehman (sister), Janine Lehman (niece), Travis Lehman (nephew) and his wife Heather, Regan and Reese (grandnieces).
Memorial contributions may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA.
