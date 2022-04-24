Edwin G. Motter, 88, of Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late George C. & Clara Emma (Ettien) Motter and the loving husband of 67 years to Mabel B. (Holwig) Motter.
Edwin, who was affectionately known to his family as "Pop," was a hard-working individual. He was very talented and never let anything go to waste. He was known for his patience and gentle, loving demeanor. Edwin's faith was always the guiding force in his life, and he shared his devotion for the Lord with his family and with everyone he met. Spending time with his family meant everything to Edwin.
In addition to his wife, Mabel, Edwin is survived by their 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a brother. He was predeceased by a grandson and 11 siblings.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Tues., April 19, 2022, at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown, Pennsylvania. Interment followed at Memory Gardens in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.
Messages and condolences may be sent to the Motter family at www.goodfuneral.com.
