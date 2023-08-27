On Monday, at age 103, Edwin Forrest Ebersole went joyfully to meet his Savior. On July 7, 1920, Ed was born in Middletown, one of six children of Morris F. and Ruth Naomi (Metzger) Ebersole. Following in his mother's footsteps of reaching the 100-year birthday marker, Ed stayed active and engaged his entire life.
His beloved wife June passed away in December 2021. Ed met his wife of 78 years, June (Johnson), when she came to visit her father who was working at Russet Motors where Ed worked. She made a "favorable impression" on him, and the rest was history. Soon after they were married, Ed was called to duty in the armed services, serving as an expediter in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ed's most important memory was the day he accepted Christ. Ed lived and modeled his life after one of his favorite Bible verses, I Thessalonians 4:11 & 12 "and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody." Anyone who knew Ed found that to be a good description of him. Ed and June were involved in church activities all their lives. Their church home was Elizabethtown Grace Church on Anchor Road and, while at Homestead, they attended Grace Baptist Church in Lancaster.
A longtime resident of Elizabethtown, Ed repaired Frigidaire appliances for Zarfoss Hardware. In 2003, Ed was honored by Frigidaire for being their oldest active repairman in the United States. He was once called to restore the refrigerator in Fallingwater, the house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. At age 90, using an old refrigerator part, he made himself a crochet hook and taught himself to crochet. With that hook, Ed made over 70 baby blankets. He was an avid reader, liked to work on puzzles and was always ready with a joke of the day. Ed could bring a smile to anyone he met.
The family is so grateful for the exceptional staff at Homestead Village. You were so loving, kind and caring to both Ed and June.
Ed is survived by two brothers, Bob Ebersole of Middletown and Ken Ebersole of Sun City West, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, starting at 10:30 AM at Elizabethtown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Please arrive at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be private per family request.
Donations may be made to Elizabethtown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.boyer-elizabethtown.com.Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home Inc.
