Edwin (Ed) L. McConaghy, 72, of Hummelstown, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Beloved grandfather, father, and husband of Carol L. McConaghy (Colangelo), with whom he had celebrated 34 years of marriage this past December 24.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ed was the son of the late Dorothy E. Young (Lehman) and John W. McConaghy. Ed grew up with his guardians John and Alice Crouse on a dairy farm in Gap, Pennsylvania, about which he fondly shared many memories.
A highly accomplished athlete, Ed played baseball, basketball and soccer at Pequea Valley High School and went on to play soccer at Elizabethtown College, from which he graduated in 1972.
Scouted by two major league baseball teams, Ed instead became an educator and spent 34 years at Middletown Area School District, teaching various aspects of social studies, coaching track and field to seven state championships, and serving in administration roles after receiving his Master’s degree from Temple University. His love and concern for his students was always evident and, even in his retirement, expressed through his stories and ongoing friendships with them years after he was a part of their daily lives.
In retirement, Ed served as a real estate agent for Re/Max Realty Select and spent time with treasured friends, attended sporting events and enjoyed his home and pets with his loving wife.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Shannon L. McConaghy-Lam (David); one brother, David Binkley (Kathy); two step-daughters, Ginette Meluso (David Heimbach) and Angela P. Bell (Robert); and three grandchildren, Nathan, Vivian, and Lillian.
Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family with information to come about a spring memorial service for his many friends, colleagues and former students. Wiedeman Funeral Home Cremation Services, Inc., Oberlin is handling the immediate service arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to support family food security through the Middletown Area Blue Raider Fund, 55 West Water Street, Middletown, PA 17057.