Edwin E. Mertz, Sr., 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Wyomissing Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Raymond and Irene (Gockley) Mertz and was the husband of the late Christine (Bender) Mertz who passed away in 2003.
Edwin worked as a wire strander for Kalas Manufacturing in Denver for 38 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, going to the mountains, NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt) fan, and especially loved his dogs.
Edwin is survived by 2 sons, Dervin L., husband of Corrina (Alleman) Bender of Ephrata and Edwin Mertz, Jr. of Abbottstown; a daughter, Sandra, wife of Robert Oberly of Ephrata; 2 step sons, Troy Bender of Ephrata and Carl Bender of Greencastle; 2 step daughters, Teresa Miller of Ephrata and Gloria Sword of Chambersburg; 23 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda, wife of Larry Ruth of Brickerville.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a step daughter, Patricia Schaeffer and 2 sisters, Joanne Snyder and Rae Kochel.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A graveside service will follow at Mellingers Union Cemetery, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating.
If desired, memorial contributions in Edwin's memory may be made to Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Rd., Stevens, PA, 17578.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
