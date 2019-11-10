Edwin C. Riehl, 78, of Carmel, IN passed away November 6, 2019. He was born July 4, 1941 in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Gideon S. and Gertrude I. (Cramer) Riehl. He married Joyce Singer on October 29, 1960.
A graduate of Pequea Valley High School, Ed enjoyed a long and successful career in the trucking industry, beginning in dispatch before moving into Safety and Risk Management. He held executive positions at Boat Transit (CA), Morgan Drive Away (IN), Bennett Motor Express (GA), retiring in 2014 from Motor Transport Underwriters (IN). Ed was a fifty-year member of Howell Lodge 405 Honey Brook, he loved sports, and was a motorcycle and car enthusiast. A skilled woodworker and handyman, Ed never met a house project he would not tackle or a person he would not help out. Ed was very devoted to his family, which deeply loved and admired him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Riehl; two children, Jeffrey Riehl of Richmond, VA and Jodi (Scott) Irwin of Radford, VA; four grandchildren, Emily Bowen, Nathan Riehl, Megan Haun, and Zachary Haun; four siblings, Mary Jane Bardwell, Alverda Groff, Paul Riehl, and Gideon Riehl; and his beloved canine companion, Harley. He was preceded in death by a brother, John C. Riehl.
Memorial donations may be directed to the HealthWell Foundation. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan – Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.