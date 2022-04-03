On March 28th, 2022, Edwin C. Laudano, 89, of St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia, while surrounded by his loving family, took his final journey. In addition to being greeted by his Lord Jesus, we know he was welcomed by his late mother and father, Ida and Charlie Laudano, and Ginger and Lucci, his two dogs.
Ed will continue to be remembered in life by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia Laudano; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Mary Laudano of Aberdeen, NJ; his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Barry Gemperline of Lancaster; granddaughter Rachael and her husband Andy of Elizabethtown; granddaughter Gwen, and great-grandson, William, of Lititz; and grandson Ian of Hoboken, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Ed's passion was design. After graduating from the Newark School of Fine & Industrial Arts, he worked with various companies to develop bottle and packaging design. Included was the design of a patented handled glass milk bottle and the original bottle design for Mrs. Butterworth. He also loved model making, especially planes in battle; the NY Times crossword puzzles, done in felt pen; and a good laugh, especially watching Laurel & Hardy, the Marx Brothers and W.C. Field. But most of all he loved his family.
During his short stay at St. Anne's, the loving staff was able to experience Ed's sharp wit, as well as his generous and loving nature. He, and his family, appreciated all their care and kindness.
The scripture reading for March 28th seemed knowingly appropriate:
No longer shall the sound of weeping be heard there.' Isaiah 65:19
God has promised us a place with Him where there is no suffering only joy and wholeness.' Rev 21:4
A small family gathering to celebrate Ed's life is planned for May. His final resting place will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
